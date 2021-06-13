Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

ALIZY stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Allianz has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

