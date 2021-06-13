Barclays Reiterates €286.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

