Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 354.75 ($4.63).

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 305.30 ($3.99) on Thursday. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The firm has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.93.

In related news, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 3,490 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 3,049 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

