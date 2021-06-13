Beam (BEAM) One Day Volume Tops $16.19 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Beam has a market cap of $58.27 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001337 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,188,120 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

