Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

BELFA opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.00. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

