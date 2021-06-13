Bellevue Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF accounts for 1.7% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.66% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter.

JHMH opened at $47.46 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.28.

