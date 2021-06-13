Bellevue Asset Management LLC Invests $356,000 in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.39. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 36.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.