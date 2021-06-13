Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 442,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $260.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

