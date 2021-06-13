Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 831 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

