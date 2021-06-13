Bellevue Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,513.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,351.91. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,526.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.