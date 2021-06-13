Ben Money Coutts Buys 42 Shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts purchased 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($194.80).

Ben Money Coutts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Ben Money Coutts purchased 50 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151 ($197.28).

Shares of Charles Stanley Group stock opened at GBX 353 ($4.61) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 334.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

CAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 352 ($4.60) to GBX 406 ($5.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

