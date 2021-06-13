Benchmark Initiates Coverage on NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.22% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NGAC opened at $9.99 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.