Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN opened at $47.87 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.92.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,563,000 after buying an additional 4,556,336 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after buying an additional 200,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth $208,212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after buying an additional 966,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.