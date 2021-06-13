Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIEGY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.08. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $54.30 and a 12-month high of $88.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

