Bernard Zeichner Sells 5,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bernard Zeichner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 85.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $1,380,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

