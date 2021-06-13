BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 412.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BETRF stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

