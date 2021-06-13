Beyond Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.34 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $9.34 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057210 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00162816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00195835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.25 or 0.01127977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,034.92 or 1.00052590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,489 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

