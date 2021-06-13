BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,138.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 490.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

