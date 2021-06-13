Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $360.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $377.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $18.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,221,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,108. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

