Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $475.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $19.40 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $374.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $396.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.04. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

