Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Holdings Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.54. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $106.57.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

