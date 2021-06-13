Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Update

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 2,741.7% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of BIOIF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Biome Grow has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06.

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabis at Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

