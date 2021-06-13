Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the May 13th total of 448,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 866,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BGI stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,058. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.00. Birks Group has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $5.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGI. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Birks Group by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 38,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Birks Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Birks Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

