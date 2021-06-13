BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $1,587.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,649,612 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,158 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

