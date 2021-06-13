BitForex Token (BF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $596,748.00

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One BitForex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $25.11 million and $596,748.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00058951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00782887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.31 or 0.08017280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00084112 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BF is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,270,908,958 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

