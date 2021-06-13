BitTube (TUBE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $1,145.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.72 or 0.00672295 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002895 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 312,329,248 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.