BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Stephens

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.82.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

