BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Sells $518,950.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $518,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $521,200.00.

Shares of BL opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BlackLine by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

