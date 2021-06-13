BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

