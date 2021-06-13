BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of HYT stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $12.43.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
