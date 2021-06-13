BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 127.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $222,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

