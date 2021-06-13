BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Axcelis Technologies worth $216,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 650,647 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 180,331 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 109,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

