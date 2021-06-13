BlackRock Inc. Sells 30,649 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,847,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,649 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ProAssurance worth $209,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after buying an additional 715,375 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.