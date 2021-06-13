BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Up 125.6% in May

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the May 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of MUA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,569. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.