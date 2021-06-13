BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.07

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 24933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

