BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

