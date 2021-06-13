BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
