Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
BCX stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.22.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.