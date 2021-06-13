Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BCX stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.