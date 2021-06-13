BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHV traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

