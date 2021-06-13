Blakecoin (BLC) Price Down 26.8% This Week

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 32.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $24,814.22 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,456.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.21 or 0.06351878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.27 or 0.01554297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00433533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00148947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.66 or 0.00665690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.87 or 0.00433074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006990 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00039490 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

