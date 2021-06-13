Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 35,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 672,571 shares.The stock last traded at $14.47 and had previously closed at $16.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.