Blue Whale EXchange 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $59,185.00 (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $884,562.93 and $59,185.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058536 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003809 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022747 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.00796185 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.84 or 0.08232504 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00085625 BTC.
Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “
