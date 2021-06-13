BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 886 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.49. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

