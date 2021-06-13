BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 9,786 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 86.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Caleres were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,772,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 424,530 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.57. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $28.34.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $212,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,335 shares of company stock worth $2,004,146 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

