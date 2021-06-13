BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,495,000 after buying an additional 712,698 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 378,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,814,000 after buying an additional 358,912 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 298,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 327,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 283,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $951.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $554,948.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 317,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,484 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.