BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Ducommun worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ducommun by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 60,712 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ducommun by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ducommun by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $1,589,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:DCO opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.59. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

