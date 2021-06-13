BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,571 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 31,086 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -471.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.