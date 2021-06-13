BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Viad were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viad by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,648,000 after purchasing an additional 156,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,628,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at about $925,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,254,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 5,571.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 619,713 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Viad Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Viad Corp. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

