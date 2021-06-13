BoringDAO (BOR) Trading 14.8% Lower This Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $37.43 million and $1.46 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for $357.91 or 0.00995275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,573 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

