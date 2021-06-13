Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,933 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 42,275 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

AB stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

