Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJP opened at $27.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $27.52.

