Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,216 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Shares of NEM opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

